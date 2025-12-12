Former Utah State basketball standout Jarred Shaw avoided the harshest possible outcome in his Indonesian drug case, receiving a prison sentence instead of the death penalty, per Complex.

An Indonesian court sentenced Shaw, 35, to 26 months in prison on Wednesday after finding him guilty of drug possession, according to Andscape. Shaw, who most recently played for the Tangerang Hawks in the Indonesian Basketball League, had faced the possibility of capital punishment under the country’s strict drug laws.

The ruling spared Shaw from trafficking-related enhancements, which would have dramatically escalated the penalty. As part of the sentence, he received a lifetime ban from the IBL and will serve his prison term in Indonesia.

Shaw’s arrest occurred in May, when authorities detained him in the lobby of his Tangerang apartment complex. He had gone to retrieve a package shipped from Thailand that contained THC-infused gummies. The arrest came just hours after he finished a game with the Hawks.

“I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong,” Shaw said in October. “I had no idea about the laws here.”

Shaw explained that he purchased the gummies to help manage symptoms related to Crohn’s disease, which he said he was diagnosed with in 2010 during his time at Oklahoma State.

Article Continues Below

Supporters Call Sentence Best Possible Outcome

Advocate Donte West, who supported Shaw throughout the case, described the verdict as a turning point after months of uncertainty.

“He was facing a possible death sentence and was in a dark place, so now having an out date means so much to him,” West said. “This verdict gives him a chance to get home and be reunited with his mother and his family.”

West added that concerns remain about Shaw’s health while incarcerated. He said efforts continue to ensure Shaw avoids complications related to Crohn’s disease and receives adequate medical care during his sentence.

While the 26-month term still represents a significant punishment, the ruling offered Shaw a clear timeline and renewed hope. For supporters, the focus now shifts toward his well-being and the possibility of returning home sooner rather than later.