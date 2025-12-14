Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are going their separate ways.

In a tearful video posted on the social media personality's TikTok and Instagram accounts on Dec. 13 she shared that they've decided to split up.

“Braxton and I are no longer together,” she tearfully told fans. “We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me.”

The two began dating in November 2023 when Berrios was signed to the Miami Dolphins and which is where Earle still lives. Berrios then became a free agent and signed a 1-year, $2 million contract in March to the Texans, where he currently resides. The distance ultimately put a strain on their relationship.

“I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place,” she admitted. “A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs.”

Earle placed second in Dancing With The Stars this season, and fans criticized Berrios for not supporting her. She defended him however stating that because of his NFL commitment he could fly to Los Angeles for filming but supported her via social media and was in communication with her throughout the season.

@alixearle There hasn’t felt like a right time or way to speak on this but I just wanted to sit and talk from the heart the best I can right now ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

“I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him,” she continued. “And he wasn’t really expecting that of me. I think it was more a me thing but I constantly felt guilty.”

Despite them no longer being in a romantic relationship, there is no love loss between them

“And I love Braxton. He’s my best friend, you know? So it’s been really difficult as we’re trying to go forward with this,” she added.

Fans jumped into the comment section on TikTok following Earle's announcement.

“Love you so much,” Earle's stepmom Ashley Earle wrote. “Love Braxton so much. He’s always going to be a part of our lives. He has no choice, especially because of Thomas. I think he’s on face time with him right now. xo”

One fan theorized why the two might have called it quits, writing, “Braxton is 30, he’s probably ready for marriage and kids. Alix is barely 25 and blowing up with work right now, so she’s probably not ready for that right now. That’s hard to navigate, especially with distance.”

Another fan urged Earle's followers to stop sending rude messages to the Texans' wide receiver, “EVERYONE STOP BEING MEAN TO BRAXTON NOW UGH.”

Berrios cryptically broke his silence following the breakup rumors with a photo on Instagram that caught backlash.

“What did I miss?” Berrios captioned a photo of him wearing sunglasses and holding up a cup of coffee.

A fan of Earle's referenced her being on DWTS with a snarky response to the NFL star's caption, “Every single performance of alixs,” the fan commented.

Several fans followed suit with similar comments, with another fan coming to Berrios' defense, “D**n this comment section needs to chill.”

As for the breakup, Berrios hasn't spoken out specifically. The Texans are currently playing the Arizona Cardinals at home.