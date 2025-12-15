Despite his friend and former rival John Cena retiring from WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13, 2025, current World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk doesn't plan on following him anytime soon.

During the Saturday Night's Main Event post-show following Cena's retirement match, Punk, 47, revealed that he knows the end is close, but he's not going anywhere yet.

“When I make allusions to the end of whatever my career is gonna look like, it's not because I feel like I'm there, it's just because I look back at the entirety of my career, and there is a lot more road behind me than there is ahead of me,” he conceded. “Trust me, I am the champion for a reason, and I'm here to stay, and nobody's going to change that.”

CM PUNK SAYS HES A LONG WAY AWAY FROM RETIRING 🔥 LFGGGGGGGGGGGGG#SNME pic.twitter.com/pFxIjb5d8g — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

He then delivered the knockout punch to any murmurs of him retiring. “I'm not going anywhere anytime soon,” Punk promised the fans.

When will CM Punk retire from WWE?

Article Continues Below

Punk is not going to retire anytime soon, but even he knows he's closer to the end of his career than the beginning. So, even though he said that he's “not going anywhere anytime soon,” fans should brace for him to hang it up in the coming years.

At the time of his retirement, Cena was 48 years old. However, Cena has been wrestling more consistently than Punk. Punk took about seven years off after his WWE exit in 2014, as he would return to wrestling in 2021 when he joined AEW.

Since rejoining WWE in 2023, Punk has once again become one of the company's biggest stars. He is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion after beating Jey Uso to win it. The title was last held by Seth Rollins, who vacated it after his injury occurred in October 2025.

WWE then held a tournament to crown a new champion. Punk and Uso met in the finals, and the “Voice of the Voiceless” came out on top.