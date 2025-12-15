The 44th United States President Barack Obama has reacted to the heartbreaking news of the filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife's deaths.

Yesterday, renowned filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in his Brentwood home. Reiner was 78 years old at the time of his passing away.

With the couple reportedly stabbed to death, it is currently being investigated as a homicide by the LAPD. Shortly after the tragic news broke, Barack Obama reacted on social media to the devastating news. Speaking on behalf of both him and his wife, Michelle Obama, the former US president celebrated Reiner's career and paid tribute to the former director.

“Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele,” Obama wrote. “Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen.

“But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them,” he continued.

Reiner's father was Carl Reiner, a writer, director, and comedian known for his Emmy-winning supporting actor roles in 1974 and 1978. Rob Reiner himself is remembered for his critically acclaimed works, such as The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Ghosts of Mississippi, and more. His latest film was Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, a follow-up to This Is Spinal Tap from 1984.