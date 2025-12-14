Taylor Swift's documentary is shedding light on her past, including which NFL team she was a fan of prior to her romance with Travis Kelce.

The first two episodes of her docuseries Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, arrived on Dec. 12 — a day before the pop star's 36th birthday — where it shows her rehearsing for the record-breaking tour. In the rehearsal footage, the singer was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt. Coincidentally, Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, played for the Eagles before he retired in 2024. However, it's not rocket science as to why the “The Fate of Ophelia” singer was wearing an Eagles sweatshirt, since she grew up near Reading, Pennsylvania, before moving to Nashville as a teenager. Swifties also suspected her of Eagles ties when she mentioned her fandom in the 2020 song “Gold Rush.”

“With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door,” she sang.

Her Eagles fandom came to an end when she started her 2023 romance with a Chiefs tight end.

During another part of her docuseries the two share a phone call where they spoke about how her job as an entertainer is similar to his as a professional football player.

“We basically do the same job,” Swift told Travis which Kelce responded, “You got teammates, I got teammates.”

Swift replied, “You've got Coach Reid, I've got…my mom,” as both began laughing at the singer's comparison.

The Chiefs right end then shared a heartfelt sentiment to Swift, “Thanks for making my life better.”

Swift then responds, “I know, this was like — some people get a vitamin drip. I got this conversation.”

The two dated for two years before Travis proposed back in August.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned their proposal photos which were taken in Kelce's backyard.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the singer and NFL star will be getting married on June 13, 2026 in Rhode island.