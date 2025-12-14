Joe Biden is all bundled up as he roots for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former U.S. President was captured in a video on social media as the Eagles take on the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. Biden is from Scranton, PA, so his allegiance to the Eagles comes as no surprise.

Former President Joe Biden at the Raiders-Eagles game today: pic.twitter.com/7IoH2fKXuF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans took to the comment section to crack jokes about Biden's attendance at the game.

“He’s suppose to be Philip Rivers,” a fan asked, referring to the Indianapolis Colts quarterback.

“He thinks he is in Alaska,” a fan joked of Biden looking cold.

Article Continues Below

“Please for the love of entertainment, someone interview him,” an X user begged.

At the time of this writing, the Eagles are up 0-17 and Biden might be a lucky charm for the team who had a devastating loss last week. As the NFL is in their 15th week, big losses could cost teams playoff eligibility. The Eagles are currently No. 3 in the NFC East but their loss against the Los Angeles Chargers made them the center of discussion.

The Eagles loss 21-19 in overtime to the Chargers last week but it was not one of Jalen Hurts best games as the Super Bowl-winning quarterback had 21/40 passing for 240 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, a fumble (lost), and 4 carries for 8 yards. Hurts revealed after the game how the Eagles are looking to improve.

“Right now, it’s just about finding ways to go out there and find a way to win the game,” Hurts said. “I don’t look at that and reflect on one area of my or everyone’s game. It’s just a matter of getting it done. You look at the game for what it is and judge it as it is, but you got an opportunity to win it at the end. I’d rather put my focus on that and trying to take advantage of those opportunities when they come.”