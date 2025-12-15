At last, former WWE Superstar Andrade has addressed his divorce from Charlotte Flair that occurred before his release earlier this year.

In an interview with The Ring (translated via Wrestling Observer), Andrade acknowledged that WWE “treated me well” upon returning, but trouble in paradise with Flair began while she was injured. Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka in December 2023. She wouldn't return until February 2025 at the Royal Rumble.

“And then she got injured,” Andrade said about his ex-wife, Flair. “After that[,] we started having some problems, and then the divorce came.”

However, he dismissed any notion that Flair played a role in his WWE release, saying, “It had nothing to do with that, nothing at all. Not [as if] she talked to the company or said, ‘fire him,' or anything like that.”

There does not appear to be any hard feelings from Andrade. He still praised his ex-wife, calling her an “incredible woman” and a “great wife.”

It sounds like he is shouldering the blame for the couple's divorce. “I admit it, as a person and as a man, I was the one who failed in the relationship,” he admitted. “I can't speak badly about her. She's an incredible woman and I wish her the best.”

Andrade's messy post-WWE ride and Charlotte Flair divorce

In September 2025, Andrade was released from WWE, and his situation has been messy. He almost immediately rejoined AEW in October, but this caused controversy.

He was then taken off AEW TV as he violated a non-compete clause he seemingly wasn't aware of. However, he has since returned to the independent circuit, competing in the Crash Lucha Libre and World Wrestling Council.

Andrade and Flair began dating in early 2019. They would get engaged the following year, and their wedding would take place in May 2022. Flair would file for divorce in June 2024, which would later be finalized in October 2024.

This all occurred (and was reported) before her long-anticipated return at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE. Flair entered the match in the 27th spot, and she would win the match.