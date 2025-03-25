Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has filed a lawsuit against his former fiancée, Tia Jones, claiming she schemed to ruin his personal and professional life through fabricated abuse allegations and destructive behavior, per ESPN. The lawsuit, filed in Williamson County, Texas, comes weeks after Worthy was arrested for allegedly assaulting Jones, a charge the local district attorney ultimately declined to pursue.

Worthy says the relationship began to unravel in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX, accusing Jones of cheating and refusing to leave his home when he attempted to end the relationship. According to the lawsuit, a March 7 dispute escalated after dinner when Worthy offered to help Jones relocate. Instead of accepting, he claims she launched into a violent outburst, damaging his gaming room and breaking the key fob to his Rolls Royce. The game room destruction allegedly included a PlayStation 5 and desk, each valued at $3,000, along with the disappearance of $30,000 in cash and a handgun.

He also alleged that Jones assaulted him by scratching his face and yanking out parts of his dreadlocks, evidence he included via photos attached to the suit. Worthy says the damage and theft continued while he was briefly in jail, stating over $300,000 worth of jewelry and personal belongings went missing during his absence.

Two Sides to The Story

Jones, on the other hand, insists she is the true victim. Earlier this month, she obtained a protective order against Worthy, claiming he had been physically abusive on multiple occasions. Their legal showdown, originally set for next week, was delayed after a motion to continue was filed Monday.

Xavier Worthy is now seeking damages ranging between $250,000 and $1 million, citing not only stolen property but also emotional distress and harm to his reputation. He claims Jones orchestrated the situation in an attempt to extort money, cars, and a home by feeding “false stories of domestic violence” to the press.

As the drama plays out in court, the off-field turmoil threatens to cast a shadow over the rookie receiver’s young NFL career.