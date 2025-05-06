When Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend, Nessa Diab, walked the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, their presence was not just a fashionable statement but a political one. Kaepernick, known for his stand against systemic racism by kneeling during the national anthem, has become a symbol of resistance, and his return to the public eye at one of fashion's most influential events made waves. The theme of this year’s Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was an empowering tribute to the elegance and political statement embodied by Black dandyism, and Kaepernick and Diab’s outfits perfectly embodied that spirit, per TheSpun.

Kaepernick’s custom burgundy three-piece suit, designed by the legendary Ozwald Boateng, featured a striking cape adorned with Kente print—a fabric rich with symbolism tied to Black identity. The intricate details of his look, including an antique art deco brooch and diamond rings, created a sophisticated blend of power and vulnerability. This careful curation reflected Kaepernick’s journey—one of defiance, strength, and unwavering commitment to his cause. “It was important to represent both strength and vulnerability,” Kaepernick said, noting how the cape’s grandeur balanced the essence of both. His choice to wear these pieces at a time when Black communities face constant challenges was a powerful visual representation of resilience.

Nessa Diab’s Nod to Maternal Strength and Heritage

Diab’s ensemble carried equal weight in the narrative of Black heritage and empowerment. Wearing a black silk gown from Chuks Collins’ Spring 2025 collection, Diab’s dress, titled “An Ode to Mama,” honored maternal strength, legacy, and artistry. “As a mother, this dress spoke to me on a deep level,” she said. The gown’s corset-inspired bodice and the unique Moncler outerwear featured a perfect harmony between dandyism and soulful ancestry. Her choice to blend historical fashion with modern-day symbolism resonated deeply with the Gala’s theme.

Both Kaepernick and Diab’s outfits showcased their profound connection to Black cultural heritage. Their meticulously chosen looks spoke not only to fashion but to the very identity they continue to champion. “The opportunity to elevate and really show power and strength and community,” Colin Kaepernick reflected, “this moment felt like the right time to show up at the Met Gala this way.”

Pharrell Williams, the creative mind behind this year’s theme, offered a powerful moment of recognition for the contributions of Black artists and designers to fashion. This year, the Met Gala became not just a celebration of style but also a call to recognize the untold stories and legacies of the Black community.