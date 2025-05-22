The Buffalo Bills are stepping into two very different spotlights this summer. On one hand, they’ve been selected—finally and perhaps begrudgingly—for HBO’s Hard Knocks. On the other, they’re the centerpiece of Hallmark Channel’s latest NFL-themed holiday film, Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, per NYTimes. One is gritty, unscripted, and mandatory. The other is cheerful, scripted, and surprisingly full of volunteer spirit.

While NFL Films gets unrestricted access to the team’s training camp for Hard Knocks, the Hallmark effort feels much lighter and more deliberate. The Bills didn’t choose the former, but they’re actively embracing the latter. Seven current players, five alumni, and even head coach Sean McDermott have agreed to participate in the film, which has just begun production in Buffalo. That level of involvement speaks volumes, especially for a team that has traditionally kept its cards close to the chest.

Broadway vet and Hallmark favorite Patti Murin joined the cast just hours after the network’s May 19 announcement. In an Instagram post that captured her excitement and her appetite for Buffalo wings, Murin expressed gratitude for the opportunity to blend her passion for football with her love for feel-good cinema. She joins Matthew Daddario, Holland Roden, and Tony Danza in a cast designed to bring Hallmark's winning formula to the AFC East.

Silence from the top, spotlight from the sidelines

While the Hallmark project drew enthusiasm, the Bills’ reaction to Hard Knocks was, at best, muted. No social media fanfare. No quotes from Terry Pegula, Brandon Beane, or Josh Allen. Not even a rah-rah press release. Contrast that with the Chicago Bears last season or the Lions in 2022, both of whom embraced the series with open arms and glowing leadership endorsements.

To be fair, Buffalo had reasons to stay out of the spotlight in previous years. Under the old rules, playoff success or a recent appearance on Hard Knocks could grant an exemption. But those rules changed. Now, teams can’t hide behind success or recency. For the Bills, that meant stepping into the HBO spotlight for the first time in nearly 20 years of the show’s existence.

Still, the fear may be overblown. NFL Films has a knack for creating compelling television that captures not just the grind of football but the spirit behind it. While the Bills might not be shouting from the rooftops, there’s reason to believe fans will still get an intimate, honest, and possibly inspiring look at the team.

And if that's too real, there’s always the Hallmark version—where the love story might be scripted, but the wings and winter scenes are as Buffalo as it gets.