Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon is facing accusations of reckless driving after a crash on a Connecticut highway that wrecked his Bentley and damaged two other cars, just hours before news broke of Hulk Hogan’s death and McMahon’s public tribute to the wrestling icon, APNews reports.

According to a state police report, McMahon was cited for reckless driving and following too closely after Thursday morning’s crash on the Merritt Parkway in Westport. No injuries were reported. He was released on a $500 bond and ordered to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Aug. 26.

TMZ first reported the crash and shared photos from one of the drivers involved, showing the mangled front end of McMahon’s 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed and rear-end damage to a BMW 430. Police said McMahon rear-ended the BMW while traveling northbound, then struck a wooden guardrail. Debris from the crash flew over the median and hit a car traveling in the opposite direction.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts, and the air bags deployed in McMahon’s Bentley and the BMW. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

McMahon, who stepped down as WWE’s CEO in 2022 amid a company investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, resigned as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings last year after being sued by a former WWE employee for sexual abuse. He has denied the allegations, and the lawsuit is still pending.

Vince McMahon purchased what was then the World Wrestling Federation in 1982, transforming it from a regional promotion into a global phenomenon. Alongside running the company with his wife, Linda, who later became U.S. education secretary, he also performed on WWE programming as a larger-than-life version of himself.