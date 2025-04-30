The Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit was an eye-opening moment for some players, especially Eli Ricks. The Eagles cornerback went viral for shooting his shot at President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

“Donald trump daughter is beautiful d**n,” Ricks posted via X on Monday night.

Less than five minutes passed when he added another post, “After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type.”

Ivanka is Donald Trump's oldest daughter — he is also the father of Donald Jr., Eric, Tiffany, and Barron Trump.

It's going to be a long shot for Ricks to date Ivanka, as she is married. The fashion designer married Jared Kushner, and they have three children together: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James. They both previously worked for Trump as they both were senior advisors in Trump's first administration from 2017 to 2021.

As for Ricks, his relationship status is seeminly single and he went Eagles as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. While he didn't play in the playoffs, he did play in seven games last season for the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts And Others Are No Shows At White House Visit

The Eagles accepted the invitation to meet President Donald Trump on Monday (April 28). The invite is a customary offering that the president gives winning teams, which is why the Eagles were invited after winning Super Bowl 59. They faced the Kansas City Chiefs and defeated them 40-22 after previously losing to them in the Super Bowl in 2023.

Besides Ricks' hitting on Ivanka, another point of the White House visit that went viral was the absence of Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

“A White House official confirms to me that @Eagles quarterback @JalenHurts will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl champions come later this afternoon,” NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor wrote in a post on X.

“The White House says Hurts and other players who can’t attend had ‘scheduling conflicts,'” she added.

In addition to Hurts, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, as well as Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Zack Baun, and Nakobe Dean did not attend the White House visit. Saquon Barkley did attend the ceremony and received backlash online because he decided to go.

Hurts' absence follows the awkward encounter he faced at TIME100's Most Influential People event last week.

The Eagles visiting the White House on Monday was the first time that the NFL team has accepted the invitation. They previously declined the offer when they won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in 2018.

Former safety Eagles Malcolm Jenkins and former Eagles defensive end Chris Long were vocal about not attending the event back in 2018 due to not agreeing with President Trump who was in office at the time.

“I don't want to take away from anybody's experience or make it a big distraction. It's a celebratory event, and I want the guys who choose to go or whatever to enjoy that,” Jenkins said in 2018. “Me personally, because it's not a meeting or a sit-down or anything like that, I'm just not interested in the photo op.”

“Over the last two years, I've been meeting with legislators, both Republican and Democrat, it don't matter. If you want to meet to talk about events in my community, changing the country, I'm all for that. But this isn't one of those meetings, so I'll opt out of the photo opportunity,” he added.