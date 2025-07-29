Tylil’s live stream with Rich Paul turned into one of the more entertaining basketball conversations we’ve seen in a while. The episode of The Tylil Show wasn’t just about NBA debates, though. It featured Bronny James talk, Paul showing surprising strength in the weight room, and even a spontaneous TikTok dance session with Paul, Tylil, and Colin Sexton. But the most attention-grabbing moment came when Paul revealed his personal top five NBA players of all time.

Paul, 44, gave credit to three undisputed legends: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. The last two spots? He couldn’t lock those in, but he threw out a few names: Magic Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, Steph Curry, and even entertained Tim Duncan. It’s a list that sparks conversation, especially since Kobe’s inclusion pushes back against recent debates questioning his spot among the greatest ever.

With Paul's inclusion the debate heats up

Kobe Bryant’s all-time ranking has been a heated subject in recent months. The controversy reignited after Bleacher Report dropped a list that ranked him just outside the top 10, placing him at No. 11. That list sent shockwaves through the basketball community, with many fans and analysts calling it disrespectful to a player with five championships, two Finals MVPs, and 18 All-Star selections.

Even longtime NBA voice Rob Parker doesn’t see Bryant cracking the top five. He argued on The Breakfast Club that Shaquille O’Neal’s dominance in their three-peat era overshadowed Kobe’s contributions, and he downplayed the two titles Kobe won without Shaq due to the addition of Pau Gasol. Parker’s top five instead included Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Bill Russell.

Yet, Rich Paul sees it differently, giving Bryant one of those coveted top three spots. And considering the widespread debates and analytics-driven criticisms of Bryant’s legacy, Paul’s stance is more than just a fan pick — it’s a statement. Whether you agree with Paul or Parker, the discussion only reinforces one thing: Kobe’s name will always be in the conversation for basketball’s Mount Rushmore.