Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson explain why they decided to stay mum about their trip with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

On the Monday (July 28) episode of their Calm Down podcast, the sports broadcasters spoke about why they decided not to speak about their trip with the couple until now.

“We’re so protective of them and their privacy and what they deserve, so that’s why we never said anything or never planned on saying anything,” Andrews said Monday’s episode.

Kelce went Instagram official with Swift last week as he posted several photos of them enjoying his offseason from the NFL. In one of the photos, Andrews and Thompson appear with two more friends in a snowy climate.

“When the opportunity came about for all of us to spend time together and go on vacation, we were elated to have time with them, but also, just in general, see what she’s all about,” Thompson said of Swift.

Thompson and Andrews stressed how much they wanted to preserve their privacy as much as possible given that their lives are constantly in the spotlight.

“She’s everything and more. Their lives are so public, so it was very important for Erin and I not to say anything — not because we don’t like to share stuff with you, but it’s important for us to let them dictate the narrative on things they do in their personal life,” Thompson said.

While they didn't share exactly where they went, Andrews added: “… I will say this, our group, the six of us, we had a time.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “Instagram Official”

The couple reportedly went to Montana for a trip during the offseason. so it's likely that it could be the trip that Thompson and Andrews went with them giving the weather.

While the Instagram dump was a way for fans their first look into Kelce and Swift's personal life on their terms, a source told People how it was more than just photos for the Chiefs tight end.

“It was intentional,” the source says of Kelce. “They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.”

“They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever,” the source adds.

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100 emoji],” Kelce captioned the photos.

Montana also seemingly has held a special place for Kelce and Swift to unwind.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

The couple even spent their Fourth of July in Montana at a resort.