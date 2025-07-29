After Deion Sanders revealed he was cured from bladder cancer during a press conference on Monday (July 28), his name began to circulate again in regards to his relationship status. A video of Karrueche Tran went viral of her crying alongside the Colorado football head coach's bedside as he went in for surgery. The emotional video fueled romance rumors between the two, which former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown commented on.

“Karrueche… baby. This man don't have a bladder or toes. What are you doing,” Brown posted on X.

Karrueche Tran's emotional video with Deion Sanders

Tran's video made rounds on social media after Sanders shared that he was previously battling bladder cancer. She tearfully explained that he would have his bladder removed.

“He is having his bladder removed and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines,” she explained in the video.

Right before he went in for his operation, Sanders is heard saying that he was “texting the boys.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion is a father of five: daughter Deiondra, and son Deion Jr. whom he shares with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. He shares sons Shilo, and Shedeur and daughter Shelomi with his second wife Pilar Biggers-Sanders.

She added that this was “the best” choice for Sanders, “because it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn't come back, because it was close to his muscle.”

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

Deion Sanders addresses medical diagnosis at press conference

After about a month for Sanders' medical diagnosis, the two-time Super Bowl champion shared how's he's been feeling. He also urged people to get checked out.

“This wasn’t easy,” Sanders said. “Men, everybody, get checked out. Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this.”

Dr. Janet Kukreja, who is the director of urological oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center, was also present at the press conference.

“I am pleased to report that the results from the surgeries are that he is cured from the cancer,” Kukreja, told the press.

He also got vulnerable telling the press about one of his symptoms that “he can't pee like I used to.”

“I depend on Depend if you know what I mean,” Sanders said. “I cannot control my bladder. So I get up to go to the bathroom already 4-5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”

Sanders got emotional towards the end of the press conference when he talked about learning of his cancer diagnosis.

“When we hear that word, it’s usually a life sentence attached to it,” Sanders said. “But not this time. Not this time, because God got me.”