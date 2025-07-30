Following the passing of WWE legend, Hulk Hogan, last week, new details have emerged about his will.

According to a source per, TMZ, Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, will not receive anything from the will because she allegedly asked to be taken out. The insider tells the outlet that Brooke's goal was to help her father, and in 2023, she decided that she did not want to be in any drama regarding his will, so she called his financial advisor and asked to be taken out.

While she won't receive anything from his estate, she will be getting some money from a small life insurance trust that the late WWE star took out since Brooke is one of the beneficiaries. It's unclear who else is a beneficiary of the policy, but she reportedly is planning to use the money to support her children's higher education. Brooke welcomed twins back in January, whom she shares with her husband, Steve Oleksy.

Brooke Hogan breaks silence on Hulk Hogan's death

Brooke and Hulk had an estranged relationship for two years, which she alluded to with their last conversation being in 2023. She shared a sentimental look into their relationship on Tuesday, July 29 with a post on Instagram despite the difficulties.

“When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us,” Brooke wrote. “… I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”

While the public might have assumed it was one “fight” that stopped Hulk and Brooke from talking, the Brooke Knows Best star, shared that it was not the truth. She explained that she wanted to help her father but they couldn't agree.

“It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand,” she said. “My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself.”

She added that she wanted to be there for support during his declining health but he no longer wanted her there.

“We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden he didn’t want me at surgeries…everything started getting covered in a thick veil. It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through,” she continued.

“He was telling me these things, being so vulnerable with me and heard my pleas, then suddenly something shifted, and he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit,” she added. “I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me.”

For the betterment of herself and her family, she decided to keep her distance.

“During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart,” she said.

“I know in my heart I did everything I could,” Brooke concluded. “He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this.”