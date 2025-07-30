Brooke Hogan is breaking her silence on the death of her father, Hulk Hogan. The WWE legend unexpectedly died last week, reportedly from cardiac arrest, according to multiple outlets. Brooke shared an emotional tribute dedicated to her father on Instagram, Tuesday, July 29, where she recalled what she loved about her father, his medical issues prior to his death, and their estranged relationship.

“When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us,” Brooke wrote. “… I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”

Then, saying it was “necessary to clear a few things up,” Brooke explained that it was not a single “fight” or one moment that caused their estrangement.

Brooke Hogan explains her estrangement from Hulk Hogan

Brooke, who has been estranged from her father for about two years, as she previously spoke of their last conversation in 2023, shared how there was not a “fight” that stopped them from talking.

“It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand,” she said. “My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself.”

“We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden he didn’t want me at surgeries…everything started getting covered in a thick veil. It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through,” she continued.

After the disagreements started to weigh on her, she decided to stop speaking to her father to better herself.

“He was telling me these things, being so vulnerable with me and heard my pleas, then suddenly something shifted, and he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit,” she added. “I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me.”

“During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart,” she said.

Brooke got married to former NHL player Steven Oleksy in 2022 and they welcomed twins in January 2025.

Despite their estrangement, Brooke shared how much she still loved her father and tried her best.

“I know in my heart I did everything I could,” Brooke concluded. “He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this.”

In addition to Brooke, other celebrities expressed their condolences to the Hogan family including Cody Rhodes, Eric Bischoff, President Donald Trump, and more. Hogan is survived by his two children, Brooke and Nick, and his third wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in 2023.