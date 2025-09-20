Josh Allen is supporting his wife.

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the Buffalo Bills quarterback shared that he helps his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, with her lines when she gets a new script.

“I wouldn’t say that we run lines,” Allen told McAfee. “I mean, she reads all of her scripts by herself, and she’ll give me some updates on them.”

“But, we will, at some points, kind of go off and do some improv stuff, so it’s pretty fun,” he added.

Allen also did not hold back on giving his wife, whom he married in May, a slew of compliments, calling her “the best” and “an absolute stud.”

Steinfeld recently starred in Sinners, which Allen gave an A+ score when asked about the film in an interview that appeared on Hard Knocks earlier this month.

“Because it combines a lot of different aspects of life,” Allen explained on why he gave the film a high score. “My wife absolutely kills it, and hopefully, award season coming around, people make the right decision.”

“I was just so proud of her,” Allen said beaming with a smile. “I get emotional thinking about it, but it was a pretty cool experience.”

It's not far fetched that Allen helps with lines as he mentioned in the interview: “I'm just there trying to support her, in whatever way that I can,” Allen said. “And that was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine.”

The happiest and most candid I have ever seen Josh Allen. (🎥 Hard Knocks) pic.twitter.com/LJ6Vg13RAS — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) September 3, 2025

The couple got married in May after going public with their relationship in 2024. He broke his silence on the wedding during preseason when he called the nuptials a highlight of his offseason.

“They’ve all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” said Allen. “She makes everything easier, so I don’t really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.”