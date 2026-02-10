Kim Kardashian gave fans another glimpse into her growing connection with Lewis Hamilton, and she did it in classic internet fashion, InStyle reports. On February 9, Kim shared a playful Instagram video featuring herself, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner attempting the viral “Titanic challenge,” a trend inspired by the iconic bow-of-the-ship scene from the 1997 film.

The clip quickly caught attention for more than just the sisters’ repeated attempts to nail the balancing act. Fans immediately zeroed in on a familiar voice cheering them on from off-camera. The voice, widely believed to belong to Hamilton, can be heard offering encouragement and laughing as the sisters regroup after each try. At one point, a voice urges them to “push away,” adding fuel to speculation that the Formula 1 champion stood just out of frame.

After a near-successful attempt, Khloé summed up the moment with a smile, telling the camera, “I’m so happy for us.” Kim echoed that energy in the caption, writing, “I love us,” a line that only intensified chatter around her personal life.

A Super Bowl weekend moment that turned heads

The timing of the post mattered. The video arrived one day after Kim and Hamilton appeared together at the Super Bowl on February 8 in Santa Clara, California. The two sat side by side in a shared suite, marking their most visible public outing to date. Kim also debuted a fresh set of bangs during the game, which fans quickly clocked as part of the soft launch.

According to a source who spoke with People, the Super Bowl meet-up came together naturally. Both planned to attend the game anyway and ended up spending time in the same suite with a larger group of friends. The insider described the vibe as relaxed rather than formal, while noting that Kim still values one-on-one time with Hamilton. Plans to see each other again soon are already in motion.

Between a viral trend, family approval, and a high-profile Super Bowl appearance, Kim and Hamilton continue to keep fans watching every move.