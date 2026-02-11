During an interview with Logan Paul for Impaulsive, former LSU gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne avoided answering a risqué question proposed by the WWE Superstar.

While on Impaulsive, Paul asked Dunne, “What's the least wholesome thing you've done?” Even his co-host, Mike Majlak, was shocked by the question, calling it “wild.”

Logan Paul asks Livvy Dunne INSANE question 😂 pic.twitter.com/uzQ4XztBFW — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) February 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

Dunne handled it well, responding, “This is only like my third podcast — why would I reveal that? That's insane,” before turning the question on Paul.

Paul acknowledged that ” everyone knows” his. He stood by his comment, saying, “At least it's out there.” Paul then asked if Dunne had to “go to confession” for her “least wholesome thing.” Dunne stammered before conceding, “I probably should.”

Dunne was one of the many stars on the latest episode of Impaulsive. Tom Brady, Guy Fieri, Keegan-Michael Key, Odell Beckham Jr., and the Chainsmokers all joined the show at one point or another.

Who is Livvy Dunne dating?

Dunne is currently dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. They are both LSU alumni, and they were standout athletes at the school.

Skenes was drafted with the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pirates. He was promoted to the major leagues in 2024. Skenes was a revelation in his rookie year, getting named to the All-Star team and receiving All-MLB First Team honors. He also won the NL Rookie of the Year award for his first season.

His second year was just as successful. Skenes was once again an All-Star and All-MLB First Team player, also winning the NL Cy Young Award.

Dunne was part of LSU's women's gymnastics team from 2021 to 2025. Before her collegiate career, Dunne was a member of the US Junior Women's National Team.

Additionally, she is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Dunne has become a star thanks to her social media pages. Her TikTok account has nearly eight million followers, while her Instagram account has over five million followers.