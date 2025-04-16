One of the biggest sports celebrity couples is Paul Skenes and Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, and the Pittsburgh Pirates star recently discussed dating the LSU gymnast.

Speaking to ESPN, Skenes opened up about his relationship. They met via mutual friends, and Dunne was reportedly “immediately smitten.” They have been going steady since.

Dating Dunne has changed Skenes for the better. He told ESPN that before dating her, he did not have social media platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok, installed on his phone. It is hard to ignore them when dating one of the platforms' biggest stars.

“I'm not perfect by any means, but I think that you can get yourself in trouble really quickly now because if you do anything, someone's filming it,” said Skenes. “It takes a whole lot more energy to go out anywhere and pretend to be someone else than it does to go out and just be yourself. If being yourself doesn't get you in trouble, then great.

“So that's kind of the life that I think I was geared to live just based on the whole path coming up,” he added.

How Paul Skenes hasn't changed since dating Livvy Dunne

Skenes doesn't think much has changed despite his rising profile. His view on celebrities and stardom differs from most. Being one hasn't changed who he is.

“I don't think anything's really changed,” he explained. “When I look at famous people or celebrities, I see a lot of the time people that do whatever they can because they think they can do whatever they can. Why is that? We're all people. What has gotten you there? What has gotten you to being famous, to being a movie star? Whatever it is, you're very good at what you do.

“So why change? I respect the people that don't change a whole lot more than the other people that are, ‘Hey, I'm a celebrity.'” Skenes continued.

It is positive to hear Skenes and Dunne haven't changed despite their stardom. In his rookie season, Skenes made the MLB All-Star team, All-MLB First Team, and was the NL Rookie of the Year. He was named as one of the cover athletes of MLB The Show 25.

Skenes was drafted by the Pirates with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He started his career with the Florida Complex League Pirates before going to the majors.

Dunne is a gymnast and currently a part of the LSU Tigers' gymnastics team. However, she gained further fame through social media.

Currently, Dunne has over five million followers on Instagram. Her TikTok page has even more, with over eight million followers. She has continued to grow her brand outside of athletics.