After months of speculation, AEW's first World Champion, Chris Jericho, might be on his way back to WWE, as decoded by hints suggested by Monday Night RAW's general manager, Adam Pearce.

Hours before the upcoming episode of RAW in Brooklyn, New York, on Jan. 5, 2026, Pearce uploaded a video on social media, updating fans about the show's lineup and card. However, in doing so, Pearce dropped a major tease related to Jericho. In the video, Adam Pearce slipped in a line while hyping up the three planned championship matches for tonight, which fans instantly connected to Jericho’s potential WWE comeback.

“Do not forget, [there are] three humongous championship matches. Who can break down the walls and claim the gold?”

#WWERAW GM @ScrapDaddyAP previews the FIRST Raw of 2026 🔥 A special @Stranger_Things themed episode of Raw to kick off the new year! 📺: 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/MWCLKGl4AT — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2026

The phrase “break down the walls” is a line from Jericho’s WWE entrance theme and a major part of his gimmick during his time there in the promotion. Later, Dave Meltzer, in his Wrestling Observer Daily Update, noted that the wordplay was intentional.

“They are definitely pushing for a big walk-up because Adam Pearce talked about breaking down the walls, on purpose, which fuels the idea Chris Jericho is returning. We don’t have it confirmed but many believe that is the case, if not tomorrow, by the end of the month.”

Tonight's RAW will also mark WWE's first anniversary since it transitioned to Netflix in 2025. The Jan. 5, 2026, edition of RAW is also scheduled to be a Stranger Things collaboration.

Tony Khan wanted to have former WWE star Chris Jericho in AEW

Jericho was last seen in AEW last year during his ROH World title match against Bandido. However, after losing the title, Jericho went on a hiatus. Last year, while speaking on Torg and Elliott, Tony Khan discussed the star's status in AEW.

“Chris Jericho has been here since the very beginning. I have so much great respect for Chris Jericho. I would love to have Chris in AEW any time. We absolutely want Chris Jericho back in AEW, and hopefully soon. He’s been great with us, and he's been with us since the first event,” Khan noted. “[He was] the very first AEW World Champion, and Chris is a huge part of the history of AEW and is still in great shape and still a great wrestler.”

While Jericho's WWE return remains a rumor, fans will need to wait until tonight's RAW to get confirmation.