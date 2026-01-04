Alix Earle and Tom Brady rang in the New Year dancing.

The social media personality and NFL legend have been fueling romance rumors since they were spotted on a yacht celebrating the holiday. Earle recapped the night on Instagram, speaking out about the magical night they shared along with friends.

“Rumor has it we’re still dancing new friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year :),” Earle captioned her post on Instagram, wearing a red bikini on a yacht in St. Barths as well as videos and photos of herself partying into the New Year. “Words can’t describe how amazing this trip was. so grateful to @bgarlinghouse & @taragarlinghouse for hosting us & @managermyles for throwing the best nye party EVER!!!”

Fans were quick to approve of the social media star's post with a fan writing, “NFL man to NFL daddy,” referencing her ex Houston Texans Braxton Berrios and her alleged current love interest, Brady.

“Oh she knows exactly what she’s doing,” another fan commented.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTERXs-CF5w

While Brady did not recap the night like Earle, he did share a cryptic message on New Year's Day on his Instagram Story that has fans scratching their heads.

“People are not beautiful for how they look or speak. They’re beautiful for how they love, care, and treat others,” the post read.

Alix Earle gets real on Braxton Berrios breakup

Earle's romance rumors with Brady follow her breakup with Berrios after two years together. The social media star confirmed the news to fans in a tearful video she posted on Dec. 13.

“Braxton and I are no longer together,” she tearfully told fans. “We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me.”

The couple began their relationship in Miami, where Berrios was playing for the Miami Dolphins. However, he later became a free agent and signed a 1-year, $2 million contract in March to the Texans, where he currently resides. The distance ultimately put a strain on their relationship.

“I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place,” she admitted. “A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs.”

While Earle is known for her impressive social media following with five million followers on Instagram and eight million on TikTok, the social media star ventured into Dancing With the Stars last year. Fans were quick to attack Berrios for not supporting her in Los Angeles by going to the tapings. While his NFL schedule would not allow him to fly, he was in communication with her throughout the season and supported her via social media.

“I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him,” she continued. “And he wasn’t really expecting that of me. I think it was more a me thing but I constantly felt guilty.”

Despite them no longer being in a romantic relationship, there is no love lost between them.

“And I love Braxton. He’s my best friend, you know? So it’s been really difficult as we’re trying to go forward with this,” she added.

Brady, on the other hand, has been divorced since 2022, when he and his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen called it quits after 13 years together. Despite the two seemingly chatting at the NYE party, neither has confirmed a relationship.