Dwyane Wade is sharing more about his experience after having kidney surgery in 2023.

The NBA Hall of Famer was diagnosed with stage 1 kidney cancer and had to have 40 percent of his kidney removed after doctors found the cancerous tumors. Wade did not make the diagnosis public knowledge until 2025.

In a holiday vlog, Wade shared that it was difficult to walk following the surgery, which made celebrating that year harder.

“I tried to make sure that we had a Christmas even though I was barely walking,” the athlete said. “I could barely stand up straight. I was very weak. And so I remember having a moment where I was in my shower upstairs before the family was coming over and I was bending over. I couldn't stand up straight.”

“And it's probably the weakest I've ever felt as an adult man where I felt like my body was obviously taking over for me and it was controlling me and I couldn't control it,” he continued.

While it was mobile ability was limited, he wanted to show up for his family for the holiday.

“But I wanted to be strong for my family, and so I mustered up the energy and the courage to come down and try to act like nothing was wrong, even though everybody knew that I just finished having surgery.”

It's not surprising that the three-time NBA champion decided to put on a brave face while he had just finished his surgery. Following the athlete sharing his diagnosis, he told Today with Jenna & Friends last year that he wanted to appear strong for his family.

“It sounds crazy because those are supposed to be the ones you want to be there in those moments of weakness,” Wade added speaking of his wife Gabrielle Union and their children, “but you don’t want them to see you in that space.”

When asked how is now, he shared that while the experience has made him more “cautious,” he feels good.

“Now I’m back. I’m strong, I’m healthy. I feel great. I’m just a little more cautious,” he said. “I feel like one of the lucky ones. I’m cancer-free.”