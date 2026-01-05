In Week 18, Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett broke the NFL sack record, getting his 23rd of the year on Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Right after he broke the record, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to X, formerly Twitter, to send the edge rusher a message. “Congrats!” Mahomes wrote, along with two flexing biceps emojis.

A couple of hours later, Garrett responded to Mahomes' post. He wrote, “Thank you brotha” with a praying hands emoji in response to the message.

Mahomes and Garrett have an intertwined history. Both are from Texas, and Garrett was selected with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Nine picks later, the Chiefs picked Mahomes.

Throughout their careers, Mahomes and Garrett have faced each other three times in the regular season. Garrett has sacked Mahomes twice in those matchups. Additionally, they played once in the playoffs, facing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in 2020. While Garrett did not sack Mahomes in the game, he got one against backup quarterback Chad Henne.

Browns star Myles Garrett finally broke the NFL sack record

It took 18 weeks, but Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sack record, which was previously held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt, who each had seasons with 22.5 sacks.

He started the season strong, getting two sacks in Week 1, which was also against the Bengals. Garrett had two sacks over the next two weeks before going three games without one.

Garrett had a five-sack game in a loss against the New England Patriots. The Browns kept losing, but he kept racking up sacks, including getting four against the Baltimore Ravens and three against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Over the last month of the season, Garrett had three sacks. He failed to get one in the Browns' penultimate game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns won their last two games, and Garrett got the record-setting sack in the last week of the season.