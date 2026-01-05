After almost eight months away, WWE star Zoey Stark could be making her return from her knee injury suffered in May 2025 during a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Stark took to social media on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, to share an update on her progress. She shared a gym selfie, showing off her physique during a workout.

Her caption only featured one word, “Almost,” and two emojis. The first was an hourglass, and the other was a flexing bicep. While the caption was short and sweet, it sent a clear message: she's almost back.

This is not the first update Stark has provided on her progress. She revealed that she was able to run for the first time in six months on Nov. 24, 2025.

When will Zoey Stark return to WWE from her injury?

It's unknown when Stark will make her return to WWE. Previously, it was reported that she would return in the “middle” of 2026. It's only January, so it may be a while until she is back in action.

Still, there is a chance she will come back sooner. The Royal Rumble is coming up at the end of the month, and the annual battle royal is usually used as a vehicle for returns and debuts in the company. Anything is possible.

Stark suffered her injury during the May 19, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. She was facing Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. At one point, she tried to hit a dropkick from the top rope, and she landed awkwardly on her knee. She was immediately removed from the match, and it was then confirmed that she was injured.

The injury is serious enough to keep her out of action for several months. It has been almost eight months since her injury occurred.

Her injury occurred when she was starting a singles career on the WWE main roster. Pure Fusion Collective was quietly disbanded after the releases of Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler. The injury cut her momentum short.