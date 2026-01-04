Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will soon be entering a new journey…fatherhood.

The NFL star and his wife, Ronika Love, shared the news on Instagram on Jan. 2. The couple was wearing matching white t-shirts and blue jeans as they held up photos of the sonogram.

Additional photos from the joint Instagram post included a silhouette of the couple standing in front of a large window, with the quarterback placing a kiss on her forehead. Another snapshot of their maternity shoot showed Ronika sitting on Jordan's lap as he caressed her growing belly. One photo showed a onesie that read “Spring 2026,” indicating the expected due date. The last photo in the carousel showed Ronika holding up a Packers jersey onesie with the NFL star's No. 10 jersey number.

The couple captioned the photos, “New year, new addition.”

One fan is already thinking about an athletic career for the newborn: “Professional volleyball player for a Mom & NFL QB for a Dad… this kids going to be an athlete for sure,” the fan commented.

Jordan and Ronika went Instagram official in September 2020 and they have been sharing parts of their relationship on her social media accounts. After almost four years of dating, the professional volleyball player shared Jordan's romantic proposal in Italy as he got down on one knee while the two were walking near castles.

They would then say “I do” a year later overlooking the beach.

“Mr. & Mrs. Love,” she captioned the post at the time.

For the quarterback's 27th birthday, Ronika shared more photos from their special day as she wished her husband a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my husband! I love you with all my heart. Doing life with you by my side is everything and more. Cheers to more memories around the sun,” she captioned the post.

The Packers are on the road today (Jan. 4) as they play the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m.