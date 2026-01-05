After several nominations, Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet has finally won a Critics' Choice Award, and it wouldn't have been possible without his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

He won Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards, which were held on Sunday, Jan. 4. As he concluded his speech, Chalamet raved about his girlfriend.

Timothée Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner after winning Best Actor at the #CriticsChoiceAwards: “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you.” pic.twitter.com/jw38LVNOkl — Variety (@Variety) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years,” Chalamet said of Jenner. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much, appreciate it.”

Chalamet has previously received numerous Critics' Choice Awards nominations. His first came in 2018 for his performance in Call Me by Your Name. One year before winning for his performance in Marty Supreme, Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Now, he sets his sights on another award that has alluded him for years: an Academy Award. Previously, Chalamet has been nominated for Best Actor for his roles in Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship

As he mentioned, Chalamet has been dating Jenner for several years. He said “three years” in his speech, and their relationship became public in April 2023.

They have supported each other during their individual ventures. Chalamet and Jenner attended several New York Knicks games together in 2025 as they went on their playoff run.

Jenner is a part of the Kardashian family, being the child of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner. She has two kids herself from her relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

Currently, Chalamet is still promoting Marty Supreme, which was recently released on Christmas Day in 2025. He plays Marty Mauser, a standout ping-pong player, in the movie.