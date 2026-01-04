Kayla Vesia is opening up about the loss of her baby with Los Angeles Dodgers star Alex Vesia.

On Jan. 2, Kayla shared a video on TikTok and is at a loss for words surrounding the heartbreak she and her husband are facing since the loss of their baby.

“I don’t have much to say, honestly,” Kayla said. “Alex and I are trying to get through it every day. Every day is so different for us, and I don’t really have the words.”

The 29-year-old shared that she wants to share her journey as a healing method for herself, along with therapy and conversations with friends and family, as well as in hopes that it helps other people, too.

“I do want to share my journey,” she explained. “If it can help somebody who’s going through the same thing feel like they’re not alone.”

Fans gave their support to the Vesia family in the comments.

“Please please please ONLY do this if it’s helpful and healthy for YOU. You don’t owe anyone your story or your process. We’ll all still be here regardless of how much or how little you share,” one fan wrote.

Others also shared their own stories with pregnancy loss.

“We are one year out from our full term loss and you've been so heavy on my mind,” another user wrote. “I know in the first few months all I wanted was to take a baseball bat to my entire house. Sending you all the love. It's the worst club on earth, but it's got the best members.”

Another fan told Kayla that she should feel validated in every emotion she's feeling.

“Grief is hard. Grief is anger. Grief is sadness. Grief has no timeline. I have no words for you but to just allow yourself to feel! Be angry, hurt, confused. Every single emotion is valid,” the fan wrote.

In the video she reflected on her heartbreak, saying through tears, “I was prepared for whatever was going to happen. I wasn’t prepared for not taking my baby home.”

In November, the couple announced the death of their newborn, Sterling Sol Vesia, in a joint Instagram post.

“Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th,” the caption read. “There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.”

Towards the end of the video she was grateful for the support she's received from friends, family, and the Dodgers organization.

“I don’t know what this year is going to bring,” she said. “I’ll slowly be getting back on here. Love you guys, and that’s about it for right now.”