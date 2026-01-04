The Kansas City Chiefs end their 2025-26 season today as they hit the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders. Fans are curious if Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, will be in attendance.

Over the course of the 2025-26 season, Swift attended all of the Chiefs' home games at Arrowhead Stadium. She has been notably absent from the away games this season, as well as last season, except when the Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 59, which took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

While Swift has not attended an away game, with Kelce's fueling retirement rumors, it wouldn't be totally out of place for the singer to attend what is not only the last game of the season but could be of his career.

The Chiefs 2025-2026 season

To say this season for the Chiefs have not gone their way is an understatement. For the first time in a decade, the Chiefs did not make it to the playoffs. Kelce spoke about the disappointment on his New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“You put in all this … work and hope that it pays off,” Kelce said on the episode of New Heights following the Houston loss. “And right now, it's just for whatever … reason, man, it's little things. I feel like I've always had the answers in years past.

“This year I just can't find them. I keep thinking if I show up to work and I put in the work and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals…

“It's just not coming together like it has before,” he concluded.

Heartbreaking: Travis Kelce opens up about his terrible performance that led to the Chiefs' Sunday night loss to the Texans. “I’ve always had the answers in years past and this year I just can’t find them.” It sounds like Travis is contemplating retirement… pic.twitter.com/bj3sWtd5yC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 10, 2025

Article Continues Below

In addition to the Chiefs not making it into the playoffs this season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, suffered a season-ending torn ACL and LCL in his left knee during Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kelce also spoke out amid Mahomes' injury during the Dec. 17 episode of New Heights.

“Obviously, we lost our quarterback, man. Patty Mahomes, our guy, our brother, our fearless leader, our face of the franchise, and, to an ACL,” Kelce said. “It's never easy seeing your guys go down. We had a bunch of guys get hurt this past game, and we fought, man. We fought.”

However, Kelce is confident that Mahomes will come back stronger from this.

“And on a freakish play to see one five go down like that, man, it f——, it was almost like it wasn't real,” Kelce said. “And shit just sucks, man. He's a warrior, man. I'm telling you. This guy's played through everything, battled through everything, has been crowned champion because he's battled through everything, and he's gonna battle through this.”

The Chiefs face the Raiders at 1 p.m. today.