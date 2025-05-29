Ryan Clark didn’t get the nod from Stephen A. Smith years ago when the First Take host was asked to name future athlete-media stars. But instead of pouting, Clark turned that snub into a driving force, per Complex.

On Idea Generation with Noah Callahan-Bever, Clark opened up about what he called a defining moment in his media journey. “He didn’t mention me,” Clark said. “But you said those two dudes? Aight, bet. I got you. I’ll show you.” That fire lit the kind of ambition that doesn’t just aim to compete. It wants to dominate.

Clark, once the first active NFL player to work in TV, already believed he was pioneering something new. And when he felt left out of Stephen A.’s list, he locked in on the competition. “As great as I want him to do… I want to crush him,” Clark admitted. That mindset has since helped him become one of the most recognizable voices in sports media. The Pivot Podcast, where he’s co-host, has surpassed 1.2 million subscribers and cemented itself as a staple in the sports conversation.

Respect Earned, Not Given

Interestingly, the same man who once overlooked him has now become one of his loudest defenders. Stephen A. Smith recently spoke out in support of Clark, as the ESPN analyst faced backlash for his comments during a heated exchange with Robert Griffin III.

Their clash began after RGIII suggested that Angel Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark—a take Ryan Clark firmly rejected. Clark, who’s a proud LSU alum like Reese, didn’t hold back. He called RGIII out, arguing that his perspective on Black women was limited due to his own life choices. That took things from debate to deeply personal.

RGIII responded sharply, calling Clark’s comments a low blow. The fallout sparked online calls for ESPN to discipline Clark. But Stephen A. wasn’t having it.

“I don’t want to hear s–t about Ryan Clark getting fired,” he said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “Ryan Clark is my colleague, he is my friend and brother… this is not a fireable offense.”

So yes, Clark might have once set out to “crush” Stephen A., but it’s clear there’s mutual respect. And if iron sharpens iron, these two might be more alike than they ever imagined.