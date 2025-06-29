Kayla Rae Reid, Ryan Lochte's wife, shared a cryptic message about “betrayal” amid the couple's divorce announcement earlier this month.

In a post on Instagram, Reid shared “reminders that she's telling herself right now” with each slide containing a selfie and a message.

“You’re stepping into the best chapter of your life — you just have to heal first,” Reid wrote across the first photo.

“Sometimes God allows betrayal… because it leads to the breakthrough,” the second one read.

With the third selfie she wrote: “Most people have no idea what I’ve endured. Ignore their opinions. Truth always reveals itself.”

She concluded her post with two additional slides that read: “Divorce isn’t the end of my story. It’s the beginning of my rebirth,” she explained in a separate slide. “I didn’t choose to be broken, but I’m choosing to rebuild.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to support Reid, who shares three children with Lochte: Caiden, 7, Liv, 6, and Georgia, 23 months.

“This might be my pregnancy hormones but I’m tearing up,” one fan reacted to Reid's post. “I’m so proud of you. I’m so excited for your rebirth. You are already glowing.”

“You truly are beautiful inside and out. Continue being strong and kick some a**!!! You and your children deserve nothing but the best! Sending love to you,” a fan commented.

“You’re a wonderful Mommy. And this too shall pass,” another fan wrote.

Reid announced that she and Lochte would be separating after seven years together.

“I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I've come to understand that staying isn't always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love—for those around me and for myself.”

She noted that it was a hard decision and that the marriage went through several “trials” before she was “forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future.”

Reid shared that “prayers and continued support mean the world to me right now.”

“Moving forward, I'm choosing to give myself grace,” the mom of three concluded. “I'm choosing resilience. And I'm choosing to believe that what lies ahead will bring strength and peace.”

Ryan Lochte's Response to Divorce and Cheating Allegations

Shortly after Reid made the post, the 12-time Olympic medalist responded.

“This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we've come to the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the 12-time Olympic medalist wrote in a June 4 Instagram post. “I'm deeply grateful for the life we've built together and especially for the love we share for our three children.”

“Although this decision hasn't been easy, I believe it's the right step toward peace and well-being for us both,” Lochte continued. “I remain committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward separately.”

He concluded his message by thanking his support system, “Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support—it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter.”

The days that followed the announcement, some fans online accused the professional swimmer of cheating on Reid which he has denied.

“Kayla and I both wish to keep this matter private for many reasons, most importantly, to protect our children,” he told PEOPLE in a statement published on Thursday, June 18. “For that reason, I also won’t be commenting on this matter, or replying to allegations made by third parties.”