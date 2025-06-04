Ryan Lochte is breaking his silence.

Hours after Kayla Reid announced that she had filed for divorce from the decorated Olympian after seven years, Lochte shared his thoughts on the news.

“This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we've come to the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the 12-time Olympic medalist wrote in a June 4 Instagram post. “I'm deeply grateful for the life we've built together and especially for the love we share for our three children.”

Lochte and Reid share three children: Caiden Zane (born in 2017), Liv Rae (born in 2019), and Georgia June (born in 2023).

“Although this decision hasn't been easy, I believe it's the right step toward peace and well-being for us both,” Lochte continued. “I remain committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward separately.”

Lochte concluded his message by thanking his supporters throughout this time.

He added, “Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support—it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter.”

Reid shared that she and Lochte who tied the knot in 2018 will be going their separate ways.

“I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I've come to understand that staying isn't always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love—for those around me and for myself.”

The former Playboy Bunny shared that the couple was going through several “trials” that she did not name in her post and she was “forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future.”

Reid shared that “prayers and continued support mean the world to me right now.”

“Moving forward, I'm choosing to give myself grace,” the mom of three concluded. “I'm choosing resilience. And I'm choosing to believe that what lies ahead will bring strength and peace.”