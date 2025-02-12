Stephen A. Smith is giving his two cents on Serena Williams' viral special appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show. The show was headlined by Kendrick Lamar but it was not at all a surprise that the tennis great stole the show when she was c-walking during “Not Like Us.” Her involvement in the show sparked a lot of conversations online since the five-time Grammy-winning diss track aimed at Drake was the song that Williams was brought out to dance to. The athlete and Toronto rapper previously had a rumored romantic relationship 2011 and 2015.

Smith, who is unmarried, revealed on his show First Take that he wouldn't have wanted his hypothetical wife to have done what Williams did.

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a–,” Smith said on First Take. “’Cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.”

Serena Williams Mentioned In Drake Songs and What Alexis Ohanian Thinks About Her Super Bowl Cameo

Williams' previous relationship with Drake was a huge part of what some labeled her online as a “petty” or “crazy” ex instead of her presence at the show being represented as a well-renowned and respected athlete on the biggest stage in America. Plus, Drake has mentioned Williams on several songs including, “Too Good,” and “Middle of the Ocean.”

In 2016's “Too Good,” which features Rihanna, Drake raps in the chorus, “I’m too good to you / I’m way too good to you / You take my love for granted / I just don’t understand it.”

On Drake's 100 gigs website, as well as videos circulating online from the site, the rapper revealed to his mother, Sandra Graham, that the song was about Williams.

“It’s funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them. So, I know what kind of song to make. If I’m gonna talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they’ll like,” Drake said in the archival footage.

“I know Serena very well, and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted,” he alleged.

On “Middle of the Ocean,” which dropped in 2022, Drake rapped, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but, no, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who she shares two daughters with: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, and Adira River Ohanian, defended her against naysayers online.

“Pretty fantastic halftime show,” Ohanian wrote on X following the performance.

“Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music,” Ohanian said in another post on X.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a recap video of the iconic night and shared how she was able to make her Super Bowl halftime show debut.

“When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,” Williams wrote in the caption of her recap of the night's performance.

“I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story.”