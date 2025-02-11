From Compton to Wimbledon and now the Super Bowl stage, Serena Williams is always going to show up authentically her.

Fans were excited to see the surprise cameo from tennis great and Compton native at the Super Bowl 59 halftime show. Kendrick Lamar headlined the show and went through many of his new tracks from his GNX album as well as some classic favorites.

Williams showed out at the halftime show during Kendrick's five-time Grammy-winning track “Not Like Us,” which notoriously ended a rap feud with Drake, whom Williams briefly dated from 2011 to 2015. While some fans viewed Williams' move at the halftime show as “petty” given her history with the Canadian rapper, her husband adored it.

“Pretty fantastic halftime show,” Ohanian wrote on X following the performance.

He also defended his wife against naysayers who didn't understand the bigger concept of Williams' moves at the Super Bowl.

“Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music,” Ohanian said in another post on X.

Williams was also proud of her performance and referenced when she showed off her controversial moves at Wimbledon.

“Man I did not crip-walk like that at Wimbledon. Oh, I would’ve been fined,” Williams said in a behind-the-scenes video after the show. “It was all love.”

Fans React To Serena Williams Cameo In Halftime Show

While there were some critics who didn't believe Williams' cameo was necessary, many enjoyed her dance moves and the symbolic nature of her surprise appearance.

“Kendrick bringing out serena williams to crip walk after drake stalked that woman publicly for years and obsessively threw shots at her for turning him down is so wild, that man is the definition of chaotic good,” one fan reacted.

“Serena Williams crip walking to a song about you being a pedophile has to hurt existentially ,” another fan wrote referencing “Not Like Us.”

“Kendrick getting serena williams to crip walk while performing not like us is nasty work ,” a fan responded.

“Kendrick getting the entire Super Bowl screaming ‘a minor' with Serena Williams dancing has to feel like a shot gun blast to Drake’s chest,” another fan said.