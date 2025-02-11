From Compton to Wimbledon and now the Super Bowl stage, Serena Williams is always going to show up authentically her.
Fans were excited to see the surprise cameo from tennis great and Compton native at the Super Bowl 59 halftime show. Kendrick Lamar headlined the show and went through many of his new tracks from his GNX album as well as some classic favorites.
Williams showed out at the halftime show during Kendrick's five-time Grammy-winning track “Not Like Us,” which notoriously ended a rap feud with Drake, whom Williams briefly dated from 2011 to 2015. While some fans viewed Williams' move at the halftime show as “petty” given her history with the Canadian rapper, her husband adored it.
“Pretty fantastic halftime show,” Ohanian wrote on X following the performance.
He also defended his wife against naysayers who didn't understand the bigger concept of Williams' moves at the Super Bowl.
Williams was also proud of her performance and referenced when she showed off her controversial moves at Wimbledon.
“Man I did not crip-walk like that at Wimbledon. Oh, I would’ve been fined,” Williams said in a behind-the-scenes video after the show. “It was all love.”
Fans React To Serena Williams Cameo In Halftime Show
While there were some critics who didn't believe Williams' cameo was necessary, many enjoyed her dance moves and the symbolic nature of her surprise appearance.
“Serena Williams crip walking on National television to a diss record for one of her exes. You cannot make this up,” another fan wrote.