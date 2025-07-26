Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023, but only up until this week has the Kansas City Chiefs star made their romance “Instagram official.”

On Thursday, the tight end shared his “offseason adventures,” which included snapshots of Kelce and Swift following the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss in February until training camp, which began this week. From the photos, the couple enjoyed outings with friends, dinner dates, and some snowy adventures in what most likely was their stay in Montana or Utah over the break. Fans and celebrities loved their “Instagram official” post, but a source shared with People that the act was more than just letting the public into a small part of their relationship.

“It was intentional,” the source says of Kelce. “They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.”

“They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever,” the source adds.

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100 emoji],” Kelce captioned the photos.

In addition to Swift appearing in the photo dump, the three-time Super Bowl champion also shared snaps of his brother Jason Kelce, mother Donna Kelce, father Ed Kelce, and even an appearance from Swift's brother, Austin.

How are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift now?

Prior to the start of training camp, the couple made it a priority to focus on their relationship by spending as much time as possible together and also look forward to their future together. Since February, the couple went on vacation in an undisclosed location and took trips to New York, Utah, and Montana. They also spent sometime in Florida for Kelce's training as well as Nashville for his Tight End University.

When it comes to planning out their future, Swift already has some ideas on what she'd like the future to look like according to a source via RadarOnline. It's been rumored that Kelce will pop the question after he puts away his cleats for the last time.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” the report claimed.

“With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like. He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over.”

However, in the nearer future, Kelce is going into his 13th year in the league and Swift is more than happy about this season since for the last two seasons she's been busy with tour-related responsibilities.

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told People last month.

“This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The Chiefs' first regular season game will be on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers which will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.