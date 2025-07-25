Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are Instagram official.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023, and they both have spoken about their relationship in several interviews and have been photographed together at different events. While the pop star shared a photo of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Instagram when he made a surprise appearance during her Eras Tour, this is the first time Swift has appeared on his Instagram.

In the photo dump that recapped his offseason, the Chiefs tight end shared several photos of he and Swift starting off with them seemingly on a boat wearing matching “captains” caps. The second photo is from he and Jason Kelce showing off their karaoke skills at the American Century Championship over the weekend. In the third photo, Swift appears again alongside Travis at the dinner where they both dressed in all-black with the singer wearing black glasses. The following photo shows Travis, Swift, and friends enjoying a snowy day which is followed by a photo of Travis and Jason with Swift's brother, Austin, in a wooded area.

The rest of the photos are of Travis with Swift posing with friends, a family snap of Travis and Jason with their mom Donna Kelce, a solo shot of Ed Kelce on a yacht, a photo of Travis in his Tight End University shirts, before it ends with just Travis and Swift ice-skating.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift On Their Offseason Adventures

To say the least, Travis has had a blast during his offseason. We previously reported that Swift and Kelce were enjoying some time in Montana after the Chiefs Super Bowl loss in February and from the snowy photos, the couple had a good time.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

In addition to Montana, Kelce and Swift have been spotted in Florida while the NFL star was in training and they also attended a Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

According to a RadarOnline report at the time, Swift is preparing for life after the NFL.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” the report claimed.

“With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like. He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over.”

Kelce is currently in training camp as he enters his 13th season in the NFL. The Chiefs begin their season playing the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 5.