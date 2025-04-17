Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are loving their life outside of the spotlight.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, “They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it.”

“They are making the most of their time off together,” the source said. “They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them.”

The source added that they are “very serious and in sync.”

The insider continued saying that they are prioritizing their relationship.

“They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight,” the insider concluded.

It's not a surprise that their relationship is taking priority over everything else they will have going on soon. The two have had a hectic last couple of months with Swift ending her record-breaking Eras Tour in December and the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles back in February. After the Super Bowl, the couple hopped on a plane to an undisclosed place overseas to unwind. They have since been back in the U.S. enjoying some time in Park City as well as Montana.

The couple first went to Park City, Utah and spent some time with friends and hit the slopes.

“They went to Park City to go skiing,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit,” the second insider adds.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Future

Kelce and Swift have been looking forward to building a life together and have been looking at houses in Montana as well.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.

Kelce confirmed that he would be back for at least another season with the Chiefs. For weeks following the Super Bowl the tight end's decision didn't seem so clear however, he will be back alongside Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team come this fall.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

As for Swift, she is rumored to be releasing new music sometime this year and fans are hoping that she drops her long-awaited Reputation (Taylor's Version).