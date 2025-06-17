Charlie Woods offered a rare glimpse into his relationship with his father, Tiger Woods, in a touching Father’s Day message that drew both emotion and reflection. Shared through Golf on CBS' Instagram account, the post balanced vulnerability with gratitude, capturing the complex but loving dynamic between father and son, Complex reports.

“Thank you, Dad, for believing in me in times when I didn’t even believe in myself,” Charlie wrote. “Even though we argue a lot, I still cherish every moment and I would just like to say thank you for everything you have done for me.”

The 15-year-old’s words resonated with fans and fellow athletes alike. While Charlie and Tiger don’t always see eye to eye, they’ve continued to build their bond through their shared love of golf. Back in December 2024, the two competed side by side at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. Charlie took on the course with his dad while his sister, Sam, served as caddy. Tiger described the experience as priceless, telling NBC, “This week is for each other, and we’re just rooting so hard for each of us to pull off each shot that we want.”

Tiger continued, “We picked each other up, which was great. And Charlie made pretty much most of the putts today.”

Family and New Chapters

Beyond the fairways, Tiger’s family life has seen new developments. In addition to co-parenting Sam and Charlie with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, the golf legend has grown closer with girlfriend Vanessa Trump’s children. Tiger was spotted with Vanessa and her oldest son, Kai, at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in February. It was a difficult time for Tiger, who had just lost his mother, Kultilda. He was also recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury he announced in March that will delay his return to professional golf.

As Tiger Woods heals physically and emotionally, moments like Charlie’s tribute offer a deeper reminder — the legacy he’s building extends far beyond championships and trophies. It lives in the words of a son who is watching, learning, and grateful.