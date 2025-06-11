The U.S. Open is less than 24 hours away, and one of the most prestigious events in all of sports will feature some of the best golfers in the world. Bryson DeChambeau is the player defending this weekend as he put on a spectacular display one year ago at Oakmont Country Club. The LIV golfer will compete with the world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for a chance to repeat as champion.

The betting landscape is only growing, and bettors are always locked in for major events. With this weekend being the case, a lot of eyes will be watching this tournament.

Scheffler has three wins this season already, earning his third-career major win by winning the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May. Scheffler is two majors away from the career grand slam, and he could be just one away after this weekend.

Scottie Scheffler's U.S. Open odds reach heights not seen since Tiger Woods

According to BetMGM, Scheffler is +275 to win the U.S. Open. That is the highest betting favorite to win the event since Tiger Woods back in 2009, when the best of all time was +175.

On FanDuel's betting odds, Scheffler is +280, followed by DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy to win at Oakmont.

Scottie Scheffler (+280)

Bryson DeChambeau (+700)

Rory McIlroy (+1200)

John Rahm (+1200)

Xander Schaufelle (+2200)

Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

Collin Morikawa (+2500)

There is no doubt that Scheffler will put himself in a position to be victorious yet again. The field is stacked, but Scheffler is playing at the top of his game right now. After winning the PGA Championship, Scheffler turned right around and won The Memorial at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. He ran away with the tournament just as he did at Oak Hill.

Being this big of a favorite to win and being compared to Tiger Woods is another accomplishment on the long list that Scheffler owns. This weekend could put him in a category only legends are in.