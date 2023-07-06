The Boston Celtics have been quite busy during this offseason, addressing various areas in their team. However, one crucial aspect still demands attention: their frontcourt depth. With the departures of Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics require a reliable big man to support Robert Williams and Al Horford. While marquee names populate the free-agent market, the Celtics find themselves with limited cap space. This predicament calls for a shrewd move: exploring the bargain bin to uncover an affordable free-agent gem. In this article, we delve into one particular candidate who stands out as a valuable addition to the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics' Eventful Journey

The 2022-2023 NBA season was a rollercoaster ride for the Boston Celtics. They showcased promise but ultimately fell short of their NBA championship aspirations. This left fans both hopeful and disappointed. Ranking among the best in offensive and defensive ratings, they exhibited moments of brilliance. However, their consistency wavered, resulting in occasional listlessness and uninspiring performances.

Despite finishing with a 57-25 record and reaching the Eastern Conference finals, their dreams of an NBA title crumbled with a Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat. Memorable triumphs were overshadowed by challenges like the sudden suspension of head coach Ime Udoka. As they set their sights on the 2023-2024 season, the Celtics recognize the urgency to bolster their depth by pursuing cost-effective free agents.

Keep in mind that Boston has also somewhat pressed the “soft reset” button this offseason. They traded marquee guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for draft considerations. The Celtics also acquired big man Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Muscala and Gallinari. While Porzingis is certainly Allp-Star caliber, the Celtics still need another big to shore up the frontline alongside him, Horford, and Time Lord.

Now let's look at the one bargain-bin free agent who is still worth targeting for the Boston Celtics.

Unveiling the Hidden Gem: Bismack Biyombo

One standout name among the bargain-bin free agents is Bismack Biyombo, a veteran center who enters free agency after his tenure with the Phoenix Suns in the 2022-23 NBA season. Let's explore the ways in which Biyombo could make a meaningful contribution to the Boston Celtics in the upcoming season.

Biyombo's defensive skillset revolves around shot-blocking, which could significantly enhance the Celtics' rim protection. Throughout his career, he has averaged an impressive 1.3 blocks per game. Additionally, with a career average of 5.9 rebounds per game, Biyombo brings a solid presence on the boards. Right now, the Celtics require someone who can contribute on the glass, especially from their second unit. Biyombo's tenure with teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, and Orlando Magic, coupled with his playoff experience, also adds valuable veteran leadership to this Celtics roster.

What a block by Bismack Biyombo 🤯 Lakers-Suns | Live on ESPN

Having said that, Biyombo's offensive contributions have remained modest. Throughout his career, he has averaged just 5.1 points per game. Considering the Celtics' existing offensive firepower, his impact on the scoring end may be relatively limited. And then there's the age factor. At 30 years old, Biyombo's age is by no means a deterrent by NBA standards. However, compared to younger free agents available, he may not possess the same upside in terms of long-term potential.

Despite that, considering Biyombo's profile, he emerges as a viable option for the Celtics. This is especially in their pursuit of a veteran center who can deliver shot-blocking and rebounding prowess.

Looking Ahead

The Boston Celtics aim to rebound from a disappointing conclusion to the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite their high end-of-season ranking, inconsistency plagued their journey. Addressing their frontcourt depth by targeting lower-cost free agents becomes imperative. Reports suggest that the Celtics remain active in trade talks, too. Nevertheless, with a talented core led by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and now Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics hold the potential for a deep playoff run in the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA season.

Moving forward, the Celtics should really consider Bismack Biyombo. He emerges as a worthy free-agent candidate, showcasing shot-blocking and rebounding prowess alongside valuable experience. These make him a compelling option. As the Celtics navigate the upcoming season, their pursuit of success hinges on making shrewd moves, unearthing hidden gems like Biyombo, and harnessing the potential of their talented core.