2 reasons Celtics must trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant

The NBA world has hit a standstill since the news of a Kevin Durant trade request from the Brooklyn Nets. The superstar is clearly one of the best players in the world and a player that every team should have an interest in. This standstill might have signs of clearing up as news recently broke of the Boston Celtics sending over a blockbuster offer.

The franchise recently came up short in the NBA Finals and is in search of the pieces that will get them over the edge. Kevin Durant could certainly fit this description for the Celtics. There is never a set amount of time for how long a championship window will remain open for a franchise and Boston is wise to attempt to capitalize now. The Nets reportedly offered a deal centered around Jaylen Brown which has been questioned by some Celtics fans. While Brown is a talented player with plenty of room to continue growing, here are two reasons why it is a no-brainer to trade Jaylen Brown in a trade for Kevin Durant.

With the Nets entering talks with the Celtics for a trade centered on Kevin Durant, here's the asking price, per @ShamsCharania. DPOY Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown

Derick White

Multiple picks + 1 more rotation player pic.twitter.com/5yPFs9mJ1d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 25, 2022

Celtics: 2 reasons Boston must trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant

2)Win-Now Mode

The timeline to win is delicate in the NBA. Most teams who make it to the NBA Finals do not get back there the following year. The Celtics came frustratingly close to the title this season but fell short to the Warriors. While the franchise has already made some notable improvements this offseason, such as trading for Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics are still searching to put the finishing touches on a title-contending team.

Kevin Durant more than fits this description due to his proven playoff success. The former second-overall pick is a two-time Finals MVP and has played some of his best basketball on the biggest stage. Adding Durant to the current Celtics core would immediately elevate the current team and ensures they will remain in the championship conversation.

The Celtics are in a good spot as a franchise. Their current core has already shown success and is continuing to develop. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are just 24 and 25 years old. They have shown impressive development during their time in the NBA and have room to grow. However, with the window to win open right now passing on the opportunity to add one of the best players of all time could prove to be a major regret.

1)He’s Kevin Durant

While there are exceptions to the rule, most of the time the team that gets the best player in the deal wins the trade. There is not much room to go up when compared to Kevin Durant. Even at 33 years old, Durant is still playing at a very high level. Prior to missing some time due to injury, Durant found himself in the MVP conversation last season. The trade packages may look wild on paper, but you know exactly what you are getting with Kevin Durant. Adding him to this Celtics core automatically increases their title chance and the KD and Jayson Tatum duo would immediately be one the best in the league.

At 25-year-old, Jaylen Brown is well on his way to growing into a legitimate star. He averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last season. While these are impressive numbers and he still has room to grow, Brown almost certainly will never reach the level of Durant. The four-time scoring champion has not averaged below 25 points per game since his rookie season in 2007-08. He also has made more of an impact on the boards and as a passer throughout his career.

There has been so much criticism of Kevin Durant for some of his off-court decisions throughout his career. Electing to go to the Warriors and then the Nets to play alongside some of the NBA’s top stars has left a sour taste in the mouths of many. However, this should not overshadow the fact of how talented of a basketball player he is. Durant is arguably the best scorer of all time due to his wide range of ways to fill up the basket. His 6’10” frame allows him to shoot over just about anyone and his variety of dribble moves is irreplicable.

Pairing Kevin Durant with Jayson Tatum would make for the best scoring duo in the NBA. Perhaps even more intriguing is that both players have grown into plus defenders as well. Tatum has continued his meteoric rise to stardom and learning from Durant could be the best thing for him in the long run as well.

The Celtics are in a good spot regardless and it is far from the end of the world if a deal is not struck. However, the franchise should be doing everything possible to get their hands on the superstar. If the ultimate goal is a championship then Durant is the best chance of getting there. The Celtics should be willing to include Jaylen Brown and plenty more to give themselves a legitimate chance at landing the superstar.