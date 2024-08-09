When you win a championship, not much needs to change. That was the Boston Celtics' philosophy this offseason, as Brad Stevens actually didn't make any big moves for once. Last offseason, the Celtics made their championship push by trading for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. This offseason, the Celtics didn't make any additions because they instead retained their entire roster during NBA free agency in attempts to contend for back-to-back titles.

After giving Jaylen Brown a five-year, $285 million extension last offseason, it was Jayson Tatum's turn to cash in. In fact, Tatum surpassed Brown's contract with a five-year, $315 million supermax extension, the largest contract in NBA history.

Funny enough, Tatum and his massive deal ended up being the last order of business for Stevens and his staff in the Celtics' front office. Boston gave Derrick White a four-year, $118 million extension, and sharpshooter Sam Hauser earned himself a four-year, $45 million extension.

The rest of Boston's moves in free agency revolved around retaining their entire bench. Xavier Tillman, Neemias Queta, and Luke Kornet all earned new contracts, as did Drew Peterson on a two-way contract.

You know, people always say, “Don't fix what isn't broken.” Well, the Celtics just won a championship with all of these guys, and this collective of players doesn't seem to have egos, which is why Stevens believed running things back with the same exact group made the most sense.

Until they are defeated in the playoffs, the Celtics are going to be the defending champions. Boston has earned this title, and there is a very strong chance that they will find themselves on another deep postseason run during the 2024-25 season. However, was Boston too quick to make all of their decisions in free agency?

Obviously, giving new contracts to Tatum and White was a given. Even Hauser could be lumped with these two as players the Celtics couldn't afford to let go. The questions lie with Tillman, Kornet, and Queta, three players that fill the back end of Boston's roster and all have signed minimum contracts. If the Celtics had waited past the first week of free agency, perhaps they could've landed bigger names on minimum deals.

Celtics rushed free agency decisions

Xavier Tillman is a really solid backup center. Luke Kornet has proven to thrive behind Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis in Boston. Neemias Queta is a developmental center that the Celtics believe can be a difference-maker moving forward.

All three players are unique talents, and they help provide enormous depth behind Horford and Porzingis. But the mistake Boston may have made revolves around their ambition to keep all three players as soon as free agency started. Essentially, if the Celtics had waited a week, perhaps they could've been in the sweepstakes for Gary Trent Jr., Daniel Theis, Joe Ingles, or even Mason Plumlee.

It is worth mentioning that we are only comparing the contracts of Tillman, Kornet, and Queta to those four veterans, all of whom signed minimum contracts for the 2024-25 season. Fit, role, and minutes all influenced each player's decision, which is why comparing Tillman to Trent is more like comparing apples to oranges. Just because Trent accepted a minimum deal with the Milwaukee Bucks doesn't necessarily mean that Boston would have been able to sign him to the same contract since he would definitely be coming off the bench behind Tatum and Brown.

Still, the Celtics never gave themselves a chance to try and improve their roster with experienced veterans in free agency. After all, it's not like there was a demand and a hot market for players like Tillman and Kornet. These big guys wanted to remain in Boston after winning a championship, so why not wait a little bit and see what players become available?

Perhaps Plumlee wouldn't join the Celtics given that he will have a bigger role with the Phoenix Suns, but he is a much better bench option to have behind Horford and Porzingis. Not to mention, Plumlee would've likely given thought to a minimum deal with the Celtics since that position would offer a chance at winning a title.

Role players are always willing to take pay cuts and lesser roles with championship-contending teams. Boston has a great team, but they could have explored ways to possibly make themselves even more fearful.

Can Celtics run things back?

The big question the Celtics face entering the 2024-25 season is whether they can become the first team since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors to repeat as champions.

Over the last six seasons, the NBA has seen six different organizations hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy into the air. The Celtics won a total of 64 games during the regular season last year, and they were virtually impossible to stop in the playoffs with a 16-3 record.

There really isn't much reason to believe that Boston can't replicate their recent success. The Celtics have their entire starting five under contract, and the same exact roster that just won a championship is returning to Boston for the 2024-25 season.

As hard as winning one championship is, winning back-to-back championships is a feat only some of the greatest teams in the history of this league have accomplished. Can the Celtics etch their names in the upper echelon of legendary teams in NBA history?

If we learned anything about Boston from NBA free agency, it is that Stevens and the Celtics front office fully believe that what they have built is special. Otherwise, they would've explored other opportunities to try and increase the talent level of this organization. The Celtics know what they are capable of achieving, which is why they made no changes this offseason.

Whether or not this was the right decision is a question that won't be answered until next May and June during the 2025 NBA playoffs.