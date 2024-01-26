The Celtics don't need much, but they could stand for some upgrades in a few key spots.

As the Boston Celtics approach the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, the team with the best record in the NBA, doesn't have massive needs, but it does have some. Additional big-men depth given Kristaps Porzingis' health and Al Horford's age, guard/wing depth come playoff time behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and another playmaking guard behind Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are all areas Team President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens could address before February 8. Here is what that perfect Celtics trade deadline looks like.

Big Men Depth behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford

Center Nick Richards (Charlotte Hornets)

Nick Richards has appeared in several contending team trade scenarios. He is currently averaging a career-high in every category from points (9.1 ppg), rebounds (7.7 rpg), blocks (1.2 bpg), field goal percentage (67.6 FG%), and free throw percentage (76.3% FT), and even had his career high in scoring last game (21 points) in a loss to the league-worst Detroit Pistons.

Richards' contract is for only $5 million a year with two years left and given his size (6'10), age (26), and above-the-rim athleticism on both sides of the ball, the Celtics should contemplate giving the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets a call to facilitate a trade.

In a conference that has immensely talented big men like Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam, and more, Richards would make a great intimidating presence in the paint that can eat up space and rotate quickly on a defense that prioritizes switching in ways backup center Luke Kornet cannot. He also provides great rim running depth, another talented shot blocker next to Porzingis, and younger insurance behind Horford.

Center Andre Drummond (Chicago Bulls)

The 30-year-old is five seasons removed from his last All Star selection but the four time rebounding champion is still one of the best glass-cleaning big men in the NBA. In a bench role for the middling Bulls this season, Andre Drummond is averaging 8.4 rebounds a game on only 16 minutes per game which is 25th in the entire league.

The Celtics are the current league leaders in rebounding per game but are tied for 10th alongside the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers in offensive rebounding. Andre Drummond is 6th in the league in offensive rebounding, averaging 3.4 per game alone.

Drummond would add a necessary rebounding element especially to keep an offensive possession alive, that neither Porzingis nor Horford have ever been fully comfortable with. At 7.6 ppg on a very efficient 54.6% FG%, Drummond would also be able to add some athletic rim running scoring that Kornet cannot. At only $3.3 million on the last year of his contract, he's very affordable and the Celtics should contemplate giving the Chicago Bulls a call.

Wing Depth behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Small Forward Saddiq Bey (Atlanta Hawks)

Saddiq Bey is shooting career-low percentages from the field and three in his first full season with the Atlanta Hawks since being traded from the Detroit Pistons as they seem to be in the midst of a roster overhaul. However, Bey is still a promising athletic 3-D wing whose been a double digit scorer every year (13.9 ppg for his career) since he was drafted in 2020.

For his career he shoots 35.4% from three and the Celtics are currently tied for 5th in the NBA alongside the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference Milwaukee Bucks in three point percentage (37.8% 3P%).

Perhaps another shooter like Bey would be able to help boost their percentages. As implied in the descriptive attribution, Bey brings value as a defender, averaging a steal per game.

The Celtics are second to the red hot Minnesota Timberwolves in defensive rating but are 29th in steals (6.5 spg). It's not far-fetched to speculate that Bey could be a more valuable asset on the defensive end than emerging sharpshooting backup forward Sam Hauser while also being a more explosive scorer to spell Tatum and Brown whenever they're on the bench.

At only $4.5 million on the last year of his contract, the already deep Celtics could benefit greatly from Bey's skillset and become deeper.

Shooting Guard/Small Forward Julian Champagnie (San Antonio Spurs)

The 21-year-old undrafted free agent Julian Champagnie has been a pleasant surprise the last two seasons for the rebuilding Spurs as an athletic 3-D who can score off the dribble. In only 15.6 minutes a game, he averages 6.2 ppg off the bench and shoots 40.2% from three which is 45th in the entire league.

The scoring numbers aren't earth-shattering but 40% three point shooting for a Celtics team that attempts and has made the most amount of threes is nothing to scoff at. He and backup swingman Oshae Brissett are very similar players but Champagnie is younger and a better three point shooter while Brissett is more of an athletic energy player.

Even though the Spurs signed him to a four-year deal this past summer, he is likely not to command much of trade bargain as the Spurs have an excess amount of wings on their roster currently. At only $3 million, Champagnie could offer some affordable athleticism and defensive ability in place of Tatum and Brown to supplement the three-point shooting ability he is already known for.

Playmaking guard behind Jrue Holiday and Derrick White

Point Guard Dennis Smith Jr. (Brooklyn Nets)

Dennis Smith Jr. is a journeyman point guard on his 6th team since being drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2017 but he seems to have finally found his niche in the league as an uber-athletic playmaker who supplies energy, leadership, efficient distribution, and great defensive play.

His on-paper stats — 7.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.2 spg, 43.5 FG%, and 28.6 3PT% — aren't anything out of this world but the eye test along with players and coaches in the Nets organization speak highly of his on court and locker room impact.

Smith's athleticism on both ends creates opportunities for himself and his teammates in a way that Celtics' backup point guard Peyton Pritchard's doesn't. At only $2 million a year and already a free agent this offseason, Smith Jr. could be a very effective inclusion to the rotation in a reserve role behind Holiday and White. He'd take the defensive and playmaking pressure off Pritchard. The Nets ideally shouldn't ask for too much to acquire him.