Andre Drummond is a rebounding machine.

If there's one thing basketball fans will remember Chicago Bulls big man Andre Drummond for when he finally hangs it up, it's that he was an incredibly voracious rebounder.

His appetite for going after missed shots is historically great. That was on full display again Wednesday night against the New York Knicks on the road when he started anew for Chicago in lieu of the injured Nikola Vucevic and pulled down a total of 16 rebounds to go with 13 points and two steals in 30 minutes of action. It was a terrific rebounding performance, albeit in a 116-100 loss.

For those keeping count, that's the fourth time as a starter this season for the Bulls that Drummond gathered at least 16 boards. With a total of 97 rebounds in those four starts, Drummond got himself in the history books (via Stat Muse).

Andre Drummond as a starter this season: 25 REB

16 REB

23 REB

17 REB

16 REB The most RPG in a season by a starter in over 40 years. https://t.co/iWCd0C2tlS — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 4, 2024

In the history of the NBA, Drummond has the best all-time rebound rate of 24.98 percent entering the Knicks game. That's better than Bulls great Dennis Rodman, who retired with a 23.44 TRB%. For what it's worth Clint Capela is third all-time with a 21.96 TRB%. One thing to know about this stat is that it was only in the 1970-71 season when it was first tracked in the ABA, so that likely explains why the likes of Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain are not in the top five.

In any case, it's clear that Drummond is an all-time great rebounder.

On the season, Drummond, who picked up his $3.36 million player option last June, is averaging 7.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game so far in the 2023-24 NBA season.