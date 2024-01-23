The Atlanta Hawks have just over two weeks left to decide on a potential deal

As the February 8 trade deadline looms closer, NBA teams seem to have ramped up their ongoing deals and discussions. The Atlanta Hawks, specifically, are one of the most brought-up teams in terms of trade rumors. With names such as Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela reportedly available, the Hawks have garnered the interest of several suitors. Now, it seems that another player will be made available from Atlanta's current roster: Saddiq Bey

The 24-year-old forward is in the final year of his rookie deal at $4.5 million, making him a possible major addition to a playoff-contending team before he hits free agency, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. Last year, the Hawks acquired Bey from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for multiple second-round picks.

The former Villanova Wildcat is currently averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Seeing action as a starter for the Hawks, Bey is known to use his athleticism to provide impact on both ends of the floor. Looking at how he has nights with notable double-double performances despite only earning the said amount of money, Bey's availability on the trading block will most likely attract more teams for discussions.

Trade rumors surrounding the Hawks point to a rebuild

Putting Bey up for grabs next to Murray and Capela has shown that the Hawks are in the process of a rebuild. Back in 2022, the team was expected to go far when Murray was paired with Trae Young as the starting backcourt. After losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round of last year's playoffs, the Hawks don't seem to be faring any better this season.

Sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta holds an 18-24 record. Regardless, if the team wants to ship Saddiq Bey, Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela away, then they have just over two weeks left to make a move.