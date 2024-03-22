The Boston Celtics have been on an amazing run since the start of their 2023-24 campaign. It has not been an overwhelming dominance by only a couple of guys, but it is the collective unit that has propelled them to the top spot in the NBA as the playoffs near. With the No. 1 seed in the East likely clinched in the next couple of games, the Celtics have the liberty to rest guys like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for some outings against the lowly squads.
Even with Boston walloping teams on a consistent basis, the NBA pundits know that nothing will matter if they cannot finish it off by carrying the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June. Some of the issues of the Celtics have been overly relying on the three-point shot because they know they are the best at it and also clutch game execution when the games slow down and defenses are set.
It is a guarantee that these weaknesses will be exposed in the NBA playoffs but having the opportunity to have easier games at the start will be a massive boost to the Celtics' chances.
Chicago, Atlanta, Indiana in Round 1
As of this moment, it is the Philadelphia 76ers in the eighth seed of the conference. That is not a pleasing sight for the Boston fanbase because if Joel Embiid returns for Round 1, a six or seven-game series is on the horizon. Even if the 76ers had their own problems last season, they extended their tilt with the Celtics to seven games so the Celtics may try to avoid them early in the postseason.
The Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, or Indiana Pacers are franchises that do not have any championship aspirations this year. They have the chance to either advance or slip down to number eight which would be a delightful outcome for the Celtics. A four or five-game battle will likely be the result in Round 1.
Orlando or Cleveland in Round 2
It is evident that the Orlando Magic or Cleveland Cavaliers advancing to the second round would be a tremendous advantage for Boston. These two squads are very formidable, but this iteration of the Magic and Cavs do not have a proven track record of flourishing in the postseason. For instance, Cleveland was incredible in the regular season last year but faltered in five games to the New York Knicks.
Battling either the Miami Heat or the New York Knicks in the East semis would be a bloodbath due to their style of play. These two franchises know they are less talented on the offensive end compared to the Celtics, but they know that if it is rugged and physical, anything can happen. Thus, Boston will be better off playing a young team in this round and wrapping it up in five or six outings.
Avoiding Miami early
It cannot be reiterated that the Heat are a dangerous opponent in the playoffs, regardless of their seeding. The way Erik Spoelstra prepares his men for the brightest lights is one of the most impressive traits he has as a legendary coach.
If the Celtics do indeed face them again, it must be in the East Finals only if Boston does not want a realistic possibility of being eliminated early. The Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are spectacular opponents, so Boston must wish they gut it out with one of these teams only in the East Finals when they are likely in their best shape already.