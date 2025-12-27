The Miami Dolphins have a crucial in-state battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One remains in the NFL Playoffs hunt and it's not Miami, but can still play to keep Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins, though, won't have three players due to NFL injury concerns.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed who those injured players are Saturday — with all three officially shutting it down.

“Dolphins placed wide receiver Dee Eskridge, cornerback Isaiah Johnson and defensive tackle Benito Jones on the injured reserve list,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

This decision also makes the trio unavailable for the Week 18 finale.

Dolphins face bleak future after Buccaneers game

An era could be ending soon down in South Beach.

McDaniel remains on the hot seat after a failed chance at returning to the playoffs. Miami then benched Tua Tagovailoa, replacing him with Quinn Ewers. There's also ongoing reported friction with Tyreek Hill — with some believing Miami should cut the Super Bowl winner.

Miami is positioned to press reset after the season. Although finishing 8-9 overall can erase the possibility of a deep house cleaning. But the Dolphins watched the New England Patriots catapult past them in the AFC East title race. The Buffalo Bills also continue to deliver playoff caliber teams in front of the Dolphins.

Ewers presents a new dilemma in South Beach. McDaniel himself became impressed by the performance of the former Texas QB. He could make a case to become the 2026 starter even if the past top 10 NFL Draft pick Tagovailoa returns.

McDaniel, however, is sounding more safe to lead the Dolphins next season. Circumstances could still change especially if Miami closes the season on a two-game slide.