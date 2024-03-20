Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are still humming along despite the slew of injuries the team is currently dealing with. The Knicks most recently defeated the Golden State Warriors on the road despite playing without OG Anunoby and others, and Brunson nearly crossed the 40-point threshold for the third straight game in his virtuoso performance in the Bay.
In fact, so impressive has New York's performance been through their injury troubles that none other than ESPN sports media personality and seasonal Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith recently took to First Take to explain why he believes his team is the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
“Let me tell you something right now, OK?” said Smith, per First Take on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “If the New York Knicks get healthy, I believe they are the number one threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. I think they're going to the Conference Finals. Now obviously, that's a lot to ask. Julius Randle's separated shoulder, I don't know if he's ever going to be healthy.”
Indeed, health is the main concern for the Knicks at this point in time. Both Anunoby and Randle, as well as starting center Mitchell Robinson, have missed months on end this season with various ailments, and it remains to be seen whether or not the team will have enough time to establish a real rhythm with the trio alongside Brunson even if they do return before the postseason.