Joe Mazzulla had a rather funny response when asked why Sam Hauser is an underrated defender for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser fits the stereotype of a player opposing teams would want to attack. He looks pretty unassuming, is known primarily for his offense, and is rarely the most athletic guy on the court given Boston's talented roster. In fact, former Celtics point guard Marcus Smart even said last season that if he was playing the C's, he'd try and single out Hauser as well.

However, looks can be deceiving, as the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter can hold his own on defense. He even survived some targeting by the New York Knicks on Monday night during a 114-98 Boston victory. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla gave Hauser credit for his solid play and joked about his status as an underrated defender, per Celtics reporter Taylor Snow.

“I think he’s a much better defender than people think,” Mazzulla claimed. “I can’t say why or else I’ll get in trouble.”

Despite his reputation, Sam Hauser helped the C's hold the Knicks under 100 points at the TD Garden. Plus, he provided 12 points off the bench, all stemming from triples. Through 10 games, Hauser is shooting an impressive 47.5 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 9.6 points per outing.

Sam Hauser in the month of November: 20 MPG

12.2 PPG

57.1% FG

55.3% 3P

100% FT

Sam Hauser in the month of November: 20 MPG

12.2 PPG

57.1% FG

55.3% 3P

100% FT

3 RPG A legit role player

After defeating the Knicks for the second time this season, Boston improved to 8-2. And while that isn't enough for first place in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics can work towards regaining the top spot on Wednesday when they take on the 8-1 Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers, who beat Boston 106-103 last week, are the hottest team in the league with eight straight wins. So, if Hauser and company want to keep the momentum going, they'll have to do it against one of the NBA's best.